Forest defender Neco Williams done for season after surgery

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his jaw in a midweek game and undergoing surgery. The 22-year-old Wales international was due home from the hospital on Friday but has been ruled out of Forest’s last five games as the team fights relegation. Manager Steve Cooper says it’s “a blow” to the team. Williams was stretchered off the field Wednesday during Forest’s 3-1 win over Brighton after taking an inadvertent kick to the jaw from teammate Brennan Johnson when they both tried to clear a cross.

