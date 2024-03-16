Forest concedes in the 89th minute to draw 1-1 at relegation rival Luton in Premier League

LUTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has missed a chance to pull clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone ahead of a possible points deduction for overspending by conceding in the 89th minute to draw 1-1 at Luton. Luke Berry scored from a knockdown at a corner for the equalizer at Kenilworth Road just four minutes after coming on as a substitute. That canceled out Chris Wood’s 34th-minute volley with the outside of his foot from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross. Forest stayed three points ahead of third-to-last Luton with nine matches remaining. But a points deduction might arrive in the coming weeks and could drop Nuno Espirito Santo’s team into the relegation zone.

