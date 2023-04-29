Forest collapses at Brentford to hurt EPL survival hopes

By The Associated Press
Brentford's Josh Dasilva, center obscuredd, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Potts]

LONDON (AP) — Late goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva have seen Brentford come from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and condemn the relegation-threatened visitors to another English Premier League defeat on the road. Forest led through birthday boy Danilo, who celebrated turning 22 with a goal in first-half stoppage time. Toney equalized with a free kick in the 82nd to take his league tally to 20. Forest went down to 10 men after Danilo went off injured and substitute Dasilva curled a shot inside the near post in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send Forest spinning to a seventh straight away defeat.

