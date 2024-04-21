Forest appears to question integrity of match official after 2-0 loss at relegation rival Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has appeared to question the integrity of a match official in a social media post published soon after a 2-0 loss at relegation rival Everton in the Premier League. Precise shots that flew in off the post by Idrissa Gana Gueye in the 29th minute and Dwight McNeil in the 76th clinched a crucial victory at Goodison Park for Everton. A post from Forest’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, after the match criticized the failure to award the visitors a penalty. Forest said it warned the referees’ body ahead of the game that the person overseeing the video review for the match “is a Luton fan.” Luton is battling relegation with Forest.

