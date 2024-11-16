Fordham wins second in last three dominating Georgetown 31-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Capaldi threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and Fordham overwhelmed Georgetown 31-3. The Rams have now won two of their last three. Fordham ended an 11-game losing streak on Nov. 2 beating Colgate 20-14, and last week, the Rams came up short against Bucknell in a 28-27 defeat in a game that came down to the last play of the contest. Jacob Holtschlag threw for 253 yards for the Hoyas.

