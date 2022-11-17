Fordham to honor basketball scout Konchalski, AP’s O’Connell

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham will honor the memories of alumnus and longtime high school basketball scout Tom Konchalski and The Associated Press’ Hall of Fame basketball writer Jim O’Connell with a tournament at the school’s Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx. The school announced that the games played Saturday through Tuesday will be the first Tom Konchalski Classic. The tournament’s most valuable player will receive the Jim O’Connell MVP Trophy. Konchalski graduated from Fordham in 1968 and died in February 2021. O’Connell covered every NCAA men’s Final For for the AP from 1979-2017. He died in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.