Ford would welcome General Motors joining Formula 1 grid for competition purposes

As Ford prepares for its 2026 debut in Formula 1, the engine supplier has one particular rival manufacturer it wants to compete against on motorsports’ global stage: General Motors. The Detroit-based adversaries compete weekly in various other series but Ford now wants an opportunity to go head-to-head with its technology against GM in the future. GM, under its Cadillac brand, is part of the Andretti Cadillac effort that has been denied by Formula One Management in its request to expand the current F1 grid from 10 teams to 11. Mark Rushbrook, the global director for Ford Performance, has called on F1 to give Cadillac a chance.

