Ford to use Mustang Dark Horse in NASCAR Cup Series in 2024

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ford Performance will use its top-of-the-line Mustang Dark Horse in the Cup Series next year. The Dark Horse is considered the blue-ribbon model of the Mustang lineup, with a starting price tag for consumers close to $60,000. Joey Logano won the Cup title last year in the Mustang and Ryan Blaney will be in a Ford on Sunday when he challenges for the championship in the final race for the current model. The Dark Horse will make its NASCAR debut in the February exhibition opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Mustang will be eligible to race on six continents next season from Bathurst to Le Mans, and Daytona to Silverstone.

