Ford to use Mustang Dark Horse in NASCAR Cup Series in 2024

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
This photo provided by Ford Performance shows the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Mustang at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023. Ford Performance said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, it will use the new Mustang Dark Horse in NASCAR’s top Cup Series next year. Ford is transitioning to the Dark Horse for its racing product and the Mustang will be eligible to race on six continents in 2024. (Mike Meadows/Ford Performance via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Meadows]

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ford Performance will use its top-of-the-line Mustang Dark Horse in the Cup Series next year. The Dark Horse is considered the blue-ribbon model of the Mustang lineup, with a starting price tag for consumers close to $60,000. Joey Logano won the Cup title last year in the Mustang and Ryan Blaney will be in a Ford on Sunday when he challenges for the championship in the final race for the current model. The Dark Horse will make its NASCAR debut in the February exhibition opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Mustang will be eligible to race on six continents next season from Bathurst to Le Mans, and Daytona to Silverstone.

