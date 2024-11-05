Ford Performance NHRA Nationals Results
1. Brittany Force; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Spencer Massey; 10. Tony Stewart; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Billy Torrence; 13. Jasmine Salinas; 14. Travis Shumake; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Ida Zetterstrom.
1. Austin Prock; 2. Paul Lee; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Jason Rupert; 11. Dave Richards; 12. Jeff Diehl; 13. Tim Gibbons; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Steven Densham; 16. J.R. Todd.
1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. David Cuadra; 5. Jeg Coughlin; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Mason McGaha.
1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Chase Van Sant; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Matt Smith; 6. John Hall; 7. Richard Gadson; 8. Geno Scali; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Malcolm Phillips Jr.; 14. Clayton Howey; 15. Jianna Evaristo; 16. Kahea Woods.
Shawn Reed, 3.726, 320.58 def. Travis Shumake, 3.798, 324.20; Justin Ashley, 3.711, 329.67 def. Spencer Massey, 3.735, 323.66; Antron Brown, 3.724, 330.39 def. Tony Stewart, 3.735, 328.94; Brittany Force, 3.721, 329.26 def. Josh Hart, 4.133, 209.07; Shawn Langdon, 3.680, 330.55 def. Jasmine Salinas, 3.744, 329.91; Doug Kalitta, 3.861, 315.42 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 7.019, 82.30; Steve Torrence, 3.700, 335.07 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.738, 325.61; Clay Millican, 3.727, 325.45 def. Billy Torrence, 3.741, 329.58.
Kalitta, 3.692, 336.23 def. Brown, 3.728, 330.72; Force, 3.701, 325.92 def. Reed, 3.722, 328.62; Millican, 3.726, 329.42 def. S. Torrence, 3.719, 332.02; Langdon, 3.701, 328.94 def. Ashley, 3.698, 329.26.
Force, 3.666, 331.85 def. Millican, 3.705, 329.99; Kalitta, No Time Recorded def. Langdon, No Time Recorded.
Force, 3.703, 332.59 def. Kalitta, 6.147, 25.29.
Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.876, 323.97 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 3.960, 315.56; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 324.59 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.330, 214.21; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.831, 328.54 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 3.985, 295.72; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.866, 332.84 def. Tim Gibbons, Mustang, 4.071, 280.37; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.887, 329.67 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 3.944, 323.89; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.880, 329.34 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.901, 327.66; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.917, 318.77 def. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 4.209, 222.91; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.924, 315.12 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 5.338, 140.93.
Alexander, 3.880, 326.87 def. Tasca III, 4.125, 275.17; Prock, 3.859, 323.43 def. Pedregon, Foul – Centerline; Beckman, 3.853, 329.67 def. Capps, 3.878, 330.88; Lee, 3.897, 328.46 def. Wilkerson, 3.896, 328.62.
Prock, 3.859, 328.54 def. Alexander, 10.371, 61.59; Lee, 3.834, 330.23 def. Beckman, 3.827, 323.04.
Prock, 3.830, no speed def. Lee, 3.982, 297.94.
Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 10.869, 79.62 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.636, 205.32 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.642, 203.52 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.716, 204.39; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.622, 205.38 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.635, 204.51; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.632, 206.10 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.654, 204.94; David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.633, 205.57 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.662, 204.66; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.610, 205.04 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.671, 205.88; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.638, 204.76 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 14.717, 87.66.
C. Cuadra, 6.625, 204.76 def. Hartford, 8.325, 126.70; D. Cuadra, 6.635, 203.80 def. Enders, 6.644, 205.38; Stanfield, 6.614, 204.85 def. Coughlin, 6.641, 204.29; Anderson, 6.605, 204.91 def. Caruso, 6.644, 203.43.
Stanfield, 32.755, 88.41 def. D. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.599, 207.37 def. C. Cuadra, 6.648, 205.66.
Stanfield, 6.606, 206.13 def. Anderson, 6.591, 206.39.
John Hall, 6.946, 193.65 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.969, 192.33; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.909, 195.42 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.885, 194.41 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.955, 191.89; Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.998, 192.60 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 7.207, 192.58; Hector Arana Jr, 6.916, 192.44 def. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 7.142, 185.56; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.898, 194.10 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.935, 189.66; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.912, 195.03 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.854, 195.99 def. Kahea Woods, Suzuki, Foul – Centerline.
A. Smith, 6.889, 195.87 def. Scali, 7.208, 167.26; Arana Jr, 6.899, 192.25 def. Gadson, 6.945, 193.71; Van Sant, 6.888, 193.77 def. M. Smith, 6.865, 196.44; Herrera, 6.868, 195.36 def. Hall, 6.936, 193.49.
A. Smith, 6.891, 194.07 def. Van Sant, 6.920, 192.96; Herrera, 6.818, 196.30 def. Arana Jr, 6.923, 192.11.
Herrera, 6.798, 197.16 def. A. Smith, 6.925, 193.65.
1. Justin Ashley, 2,475; 2. Antron Brown, 2,431; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,430; 4. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,390; Steve Torrence, 2,390; 6. Clay Millican, 2,382; 7. Brittany Force, 2,357; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,348; 9. (tie) Shawn Reed, 2,215; Tony Stewart, 2,215.
1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,587; 2. Dallas Glenn, 2,555; 3. Greg Anderson, 2,531; 4. Erica Enders, 2,459; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,375; 6. Matt Hartford, 2,273; 7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,260; 8. Jerry Tucker, 2,213; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,206; 10. Eric Latino, 2,189.
1. Gaige Herrera, 2,658; 2. Matt Smith, 2,535; 3. Richard Gadson, 2,427; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,424; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,375; 6. Angie Smith, 2,361; 7. John Hall, 2,291; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 2,282; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,214; 10. Chris Bostick, 2,160.
