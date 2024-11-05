Ford Performance NHRA Nationals Results

Monday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Sunday’s Final finish order


TOP FUEL

1. Brittany Force; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Spencer Massey; 10. Tony Stewart; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Billy Torrence; 13. Jasmine Salinas; 14. Travis Shumake; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Ida Zetterstrom.

FUNNY CAR

1. Austin Prock; 2. Paul Lee; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Jason Rupert; 11. Dave Richards; 12. Jeff Diehl; 13. Tim Gibbons; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Steven Densham; 16. J.R. Todd.

PRO STOCK

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. David Cuadra; 5. Jeg Coughlin; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Mason McGaha.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Chase Van Sant; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Matt Smith; 6. John Hall; 7. Richard Gadson; 8. Geno Scali; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Malcolm Phillips Jr.; 14. Clayton Howey; 15. Jianna Evaristo; 16. Kahea Woods.

Round-by-round results
TOP FUEL
First Round

Shawn Reed, 3.726, 320.58 def. Travis Shumake, 3.798, 324.20; Justin Ashley, 3.711, 329.67 def. Spencer Massey, 3.735, 323.66; Antron Brown, 3.724, 330.39 def. Tony Stewart, 3.735, 328.94; Brittany Force, 3.721, 329.26 def. Josh Hart, 4.133, 209.07; Shawn Langdon, 3.680, 330.55 def. Jasmine Salinas, 3.744, 329.91; Doug Kalitta, 3.861, 315.42 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 7.019, 82.30; Steve Torrence, 3.700, 335.07 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.738, 325.61; Clay Millican, 3.727, 325.45 def. Billy Torrence, 3.741, 329.58.

Quarterfinals

Kalitta, 3.692, 336.23 def. Brown, 3.728, 330.72; Force, 3.701, 325.92 def. Reed, 3.722, 328.62; Millican, 3.726, 329.42 def. S. Torrence, 3.719, 332.02; Langdon, 3.701, 328.94 def. Ashley, 3.698, 329.26.

Semifinals

Force, 3.666, 331.85 def. Millican, 3.705, 329.99; Kalitta, No Time Recorded def. Langdon, No Time Recorded.

Final

Force, 3.703, 332.59 def. Kalitta, 6.147, 25.29.

FUNNY CAR
First Round

Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.876, 323.97 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 3.960, 315.56; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 324.59 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.330, 214.21; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.831, 328.54 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 3.985, 295.72; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.866, 332.84 def. Tim Gibbons, Mustang, 4.071, 280.37; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.887, 329.67 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 3.944, 323.89; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.880, 329.34 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.901, 327.66; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.917, 318.77 def. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 4.209, 222.91; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.924, 315.12 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 5.338, 140.93.

Quarterfinals

Alexander, 3.880, 326.87 def. Tasca III, 4.125, 275.17; Prock, 3.859, 323.43 def. Pedregon, Foul – Centerline; Beckman, 3.853, 329.67 def. Capps, 3.878, 330.88; Lee, 3.897, 328.46 def. Wilkerson, 3.896, 328.62.

Semifinals

Prock, 3.859, 328.54 def. Alexander, 10.371, 61.59; Lee, 3.834, 330.23 def. Beckman, 3.827, 323.04.

Final

Prock, 3.830, no speed def. Lee, 3.982, 297.94.

PRO STOCK
First Round

Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 10.869, 79.62 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.636, 205.32 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.642, 203.52 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.716, 204.39; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.622, 205.38 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.635, 204.51; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.632, 206.10 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.654, 204.94; David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.633, 205.57 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.662, 204.66; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.610, 205.04 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.671, 205.88; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.638, 204.76 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 14.717, 87.66.

Quarterfinals

C. Cuadra, 6.625, 204.76 def. Hartford, 8.325, 126.70; D. Cuadra, 6.635, 203.80 def. Enders, 6.644, 205.38; Stanfield, 6.614, 204.85 def. Coughlin, 6.641, 204.29; Anderson, 6.605, 204.91 def. Caruso, 6.644, 203.43.

Semifinals

Stanfield, 32.755, 88.41 def. D. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.599, 207.37 def. C. Cuadra, 6.648, 205.66.

Final

Stanfield, 6.606, 206.13 def. Anderson, 6.591, 206.39.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
First Round

John Hall, 6.946, 193.65 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.969, 192.33; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.909, 195.42 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.885, 194.41 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.955, 191.89; Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.998, 192.60 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 7.207, 192.58; Hector Arana Jr, 6.916, 192.44 def. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 7.142, 185.56; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.898, 194.10 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.935, 189.66; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.912, 195.03 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.854, 195.99 def. Kahea Woods, Suzuki, Foul – Centerline.

Quarterfinals

A. Smith, 6.889, 195.87 def. Scali, 7.208, 167.26; Arana Jr, 6.899, 192.25 def. Gadson, 6.945, 193.71; Van Sant, 6.888, 193.77 def. M. Smith, 6.865, 196.44; Herrera, 6.868, 195.36 def. Hall, 6.936, 193.49.

Semifinals

A. Smith, 6.891, 194.07 def. Van Sant, 6.920, 192.96; Herrera, 6.818, 196.30 def. Arana Jr, 6.923, 192.11.

Final

Herrera, 6.798, 197.16 def. A. Smith, 6.925, 193.65.

Point Standings
TOP FUEL

1. Justin Ashley, 2,475; 2. Antron Brown, 2,431; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,430; 4. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,390; Steve Torrence, 2,390; 6. Clay Millican, 2,382; 7. Brittany Force, 2,357; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,348; 9. (tie) Shawn Reed, 2,215; Tony Stewart, 2,215.

FUNNY CAR

1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,587; 2. Dallas Glenn, 2,555; 3. Greg Anderson, 2,531; 4. Erica Enders, 2,459; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,375; 6. Matt Hartford, 2,273; 7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,260; 8. Jerry Tucker, 2,213; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,206; 10. Eric Latino, 2,189.

PRO STOCK

1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,587; 2. Dallas Glenn, 2,555; 3. Greg Anderson, 2,531; 4. Erica Enders, 2,459; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,375; 6. Matt Hartford, 2,273; 7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,260; 8. Jerry Tucker, 2,213; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,206; 10. Eric Latino, 2,189.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,658; 2. Matt Smith, 2,535; 3. Richard Gadson, 2,427; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,424; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,375; 6. Angie Smith, 2,361; 7. John Hall, 2,291; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 2,282; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,214; 10. Chris Bostick, 2,160.

