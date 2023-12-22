Forbes’ career-best 36 lift short-handed No. 6 USC women past Long Beach 85-77

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — McKenzie Forbes finished with a career-high 36 points and No. 6 USC, despite missing two starters, turned back Long Beach State 85-77. The Trojans managed a 10-0 start despite missing their top two scorers, freshman star Juju Watkins (26.8 points per game) and Rayah Marshall (14.3), who is also USC’s top rebounder. The pair are “day-to-day” with undisclosed injuries. Forbes, a graduate transfer from Harvard who had a 30-point game her junior year, had 23 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter. USC made 8 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes, the last four by Forbes after she missed a pair with 19 seconds to go. The Trojans were 15 of 19 from the line in the fourth quarter. Savannah Tucker led The Beach with 15 points.

