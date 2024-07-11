For USA Basketball, the long road to Paris gets off to a good start

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stephen Curry drove to the basket, laid the ball in, got fouled and ended up on the floor after drawing the contact. He noticed he was near the on-court photographers. So, he decided to go viral. Curry posed for a few seconds — one hand on his hip, the other on the side of his head, while giving those cameras a wide-eyed look — before getting to his feet. The showman put on a show in his debut with the U.S. Olympic basketball team, scoring 12 points in 19 minutes and helping the Americans beat Canada 86-72 in their exhibition opener Wednesday night.

