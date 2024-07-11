For USA Basketball, the long road to Paris gets off to a good start

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
United States head coach Steve Kerr calls out to players during the first half of an exhibition basketball game against Canada, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stephen Curry drove to the basket, laid the ball in, got fouled and ended up on the floor after drawing the contact. He noticed he was near the on-court photographers. So, he decided to go viral. Curry posed for a few seconds — one hand on his hip, the other on the side of his head, while giving those cameras a wide-eyed look — before getting to his feet. The showman put on a show in his debut with the U.S. Olympic basketball team, scoring 12 points in 19 minutes and helping the Americans beat Canada 86-72 in their exhibition opener Wednesday night.

