SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — What happened on the ice on the night of June 24 was something that the Florida Panthers will never forget. They beat Edmonton 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the title for the first time. It was a game like none other in Panthers history, where the franchise was not only playing in the ultimate game for a title but was trying to fend off what would have been a historical collapse after winning the first three games of the title series and losing the next three. June 24 should have been nerve-wracking. The Panthers say it was not.

