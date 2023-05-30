For the Florida Panthers, celebrations getting a bit hairy, just in time for the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The tradition of hockey’s playoff beard goes back to at least the mid-1980s, with the Detroit Red Wings getting widely credited with beginning the facial hair phenomenon. The playoff beard rub might have started last month by accident. Go back to April 26, when the Florida Panthers staved off elimination by beating the Boston Bruins in overtime of Game 5 of their first-round series. Overjoyed in the moment, Panthers teammates Marc Staal and Aaron Ekblad gave each other a big hug on the bench. As they embraced, they realized their beards were rubbing up against the other. It’s become a celebratory routine for Staal and Ekblad since.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.