For Tara and Hunter, it’s one gold medal down, two more at stake as Paralympics get underway

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The title of the video is “What Happens After You Win The Olympics.” It is nearly 16 minutes of solid-gold footage from a handheld camera showing long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall’s whirlwind day after she became an Olympic champion. It includes a trip to the Olympic Champion’s Park near the Eiffel Tower, a gift from Snoop Dogg himself (a gold chain) and, the capper, a trip back to the Stade de France for the medal ceremony where Davis-Woodhall received her gold medal a night after her win. Next up, it’s time for Tara’s husband, Hunter, to go for gold. Hunter Woodhall will compete at the Paris Paralympics next week in the 100 and 400-meter sprints.

