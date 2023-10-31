For Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, it pays to let the pitcher cover the bag — literally

PHOENIX (AP) — For Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, it pays to let pitcher Nathan Eovaldi cover the bag on ground balls to the right side of the infield. Quite literally. Lowe said he gets $100 from Eovaldi every time the first baseman flips the ball to the pitcher for the putout. The Rangers struggled with their defense some last season, particularly on ground balls to the right side, when pitchers have to sprint from the mound and cover first base. Eovaldi said if he was going to run all the way over to first, Lowe better flip him the ball. The $100 payment is a fun way to assure it happens.

