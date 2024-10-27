For new Stanford coach Kate Paye, following Tara VanDerveer is a tall task

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
FILE - Stanford associate basketball coach Kate Paye calls out to players during an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman,File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kate Paye is entering her first season at Stanford, replacing Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer. The move coincides with Stanford’s debut in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That makes stability so much more important and Paye has that. Her assistants have been on the Stanford bench either as players, coaches or both. Stanford opens the season outside the AP Top 25.

