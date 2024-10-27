For new Stanford coach Kate Paye, following Tara VanDerveer is a tall task

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kate Paye is entering her first season at Stanford, replacing Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer. The move coincides with Stanford’s debut in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That makes stability so much more important and Paye has that. Her assistants have been on the Stanford bench either as players, coaches or both. Stanford opens the season outside the AP Top 25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.