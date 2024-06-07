For Mookie Betts, the move to shortstop is proving to be ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts calls his transition from outfield to full-time shortstop the hardest thing he’s had to do in baseball. Betts committed two errors in an 11-7 win over Pittsburgh. The miscues boosts his season total to nine, just two behind Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz for the most in the majors. Betts says he’s not looking for sympathy and is trying to just ride the wave of the season. Next up for the Dodgers is a trip to New York to face Aaron Judge and the Yankees.

