For Miami’s Jim Larrañaga, a milestone 700th win awaits

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Miami head coach Jim Larranaga speaks during the school's NCAA college basketball media day, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Larranaga and Miami (3-0) will play Providence (3-0) in the opening round of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Hurricanes’ coach, and 1971 Providence graduate, entering with 699 career wins(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It’s almost like Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wrote the script. A game against his alma mater, a milestone that few have reached just one win away. That’s the scenario on Saturday. Larrañaga and Miami take on Providence in the opening round of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut — with the Hurricanes’ coach, and 1971 Providence graduate, entering with 699 career wins.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.