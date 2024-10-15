For Johnny and Matthew: Blue Jackets to play their home opener with Gaudreaus in mind

Johnny Gaudreau’s Columbus teammates have been given a few options for how to handle their emotions during the Blue Jackets’ home opener. If you want to cry, cry. If you want to laugh, laugh. Just play the game the way “Johnny Hockey” would have and with him in mind. An emotional night awaits in Columbus on Tuesday, when the Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers. It will be a night of tributes to Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets’ star who was killed along with his brother Matthew by a suspected drunken-driver in August.

