For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory

PARIS (AP) — Watching the celebrations after the Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics team final Tuesday, it was impossible to tell who had won. Athletes from three nations erupted in cheers when the final scores flashed on the giant screens inside raucous Bercy Arena. As the legion of American fans started to chant “U.S.A! U.S.A!”, their Brazilian counterparts danced and waved blue, green and yellow flags. The Italians hugged each other warmly.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.