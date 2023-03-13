For Hill, a World Cup return to Manila was long time coming

The path for USA Basketball this summer on its way to the FIBA World Cup is set: from Las Vegas to Spain to Abu Dhabi to the Philippines. That’s a long journey. In Grant Hill’s case, taking the long way to Manila is symbolic, because his history with the Philippines started about three decades ago. Hill is now the managing director for USA Basketball’s men’s national team. He went to the basketball-crazed country in the mid-1990s and knows how big the sport is there.

