For Dominicans, Celtics star Al Horford is a national treasure after NBA championship victory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Al Horford is being celebrated in the Dominican Republic after the Boston Celtics center became the first player from the country to win an NBA title on Monday. Horford has been congratulated by the president of the Dominican Republic, international bachata stars and others after finally winning a championship in his 17th NBA season. The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. Horford, from Puerto Plata, joins a short list of Latino players to win an NBA title: Manu Ginóbili and Fabricio Oberto from Argentina, Butch Lee and J.J. Barea from Puerto Rico, Carl Herrera from Venezuela, Leandro Barbosa from Braizl, and Juan Toscano-Anderson from Mexico.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.