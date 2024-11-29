For Deion, Hunter and CU, a solid season, some fingers crossed and thoughts of what might have been

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — In the days before the playoffs became the goal in college football, there wouldn’t much to pick apart about Colorado football this year. Its 2024 season has been a very good one. The Buffs, who beat Oklahoma State 52-0, have the Heisman Trophy favorite in Travis Hunter. They will finish with at least five more wins than the season before. They are still longshots to go to the College Football Playoff, but this probably won’t be their last chance. Before Friday’s game, four players, two of them highly ranked prospects, announced they were joining Deion Sanders at CU next year. And it’s looking more likely that Sanders will return, too.

