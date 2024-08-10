For Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, wife Mallory’s goal for U.S. is golden moment

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson went from a bundle of nerves to unbridled joy as the U.S. women’s national team beat Brazil for the Olympic gold medal. His wife, Mallory, scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Brazil to propel the Americans to their fifth gold medal. Dansby Swanson says he definitely let out some screams as he watched alone on a couch in his basement. Mallory Swanson scored in the 57th minute when she shot low past Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena after midfielder Korbin Albert found her with a long ball through two Brazilian defenders. Dansby says it’s “hard to really put into words just how happy I am for her.”

