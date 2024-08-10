For Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, wife Mallory’s goal for U.S. is golden moment

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, second from left, stands with his hand over his heart during the national anthem before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Cubs' shortstop went from a bundle of nerves to unbridled joy as he watched alone on a couch in his basement. His wife Mallory scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Brazil to propel the Americans to their fifth gold medal. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson went from a bundle of nerves to unbridled joy as the U.S. women’s national team beat Brazil for the Olympic gold medal. His wife, Mallory, scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Brazil to propel the Americans to their fifth gold medal. Dansby Swanson says he definitely let out some screams as he watched alone on a couch in his basement. Mallory Swanson scored in the 57th minute when she shot low past Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena after midfielder Korbin Albert found her with a long ball through two Brazilian defenders. Dansby says it’s “hard to really put into words just how happy I am for her.”

