For Canada’s Humana-Paredes, Olympic beach volleyball dreams came from her father’s 1996 experience

PARIS (AP) — The Canadian women have clinched no worse than a silver medal in the Olympic beach volleyball tournament. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will play Brazil for the gold. Germany’s Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler beat defending Olympic champion Norway in the men’s semifinals. Canada beat Switzerland and Brazil’s Ana Patricia and Duda beat Australia, the silver medalists from Tokyo. Canada is assured of its first beach volleyball medal since it won bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Humana-Paredes’ father coached that third-place team.

