For Arteta, competing against Guardiola is ‘strange feeling’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would prefer to go head to head with pretty much any other coach than Pep Guardiola in a bid to win the biggest trophies in English soccer. That’s not just because it means Arsenal is having to compete with Manchester City and it is a team Arteta believes is the best in the world. Rather it would avoid him having to compete with a close friend and former colleague. Arteta says “I would prefer to do it with someone else, to be fair. I want the best for him, genuinely.” Arsenal vs. Man City is English soccer’s hottest new rivalry and they will be meeting three times over the coming months.

