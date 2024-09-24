For ACC teams, adding an NFL-like front office is the new norm for transfer-portal recruiting

Teams across the Atlantic Coast Conference are expanding staffs to help deal with the challenges of recruiting during the transfer-portal era. That’s meant creating what amounts to their own NFL-like front offices. Those growing personnel staffs are charged with tracking the national landscape in terms of players who are potential candidates to transfer and might be a good fit. The challenge is being ready to move quickly when the transfer-portal window opens in December. California coach Justin Wilcox said he thinks personnel and recruiting areas are places “where you’re going to see teams continue to grow.”

