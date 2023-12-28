Football’s top dog: Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever Ben has become a fan favorite

Move over Uga, there’s a new top dog in football. Ben, a golden retriever owned by Kirk Herbstreit, became an instant fan favorite throughout college football and the NFL this season. Football’s two most beloved canines got to meet before the SEC Championship game on Dec. 2. Uga XI and Ben exchanged greetings and got to sniff each other on the sideline in Atlanta. This is the second year Herbstreit has been football’s busiest announcer. Besides the hectic schedule, the 10-year-old, 95-pound golden retriever has provided a piece of home on the road for Herbstreit during what has been a challenging year for his family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.