Football independents Sacred Heart and Merrimack to play for Yankees Conference champion

Sacred Heart and Merrimack have announced they will play for the Yankee Conference title on Nov. 16, reviving the brand of the old New England-based league. Sacred Heart, based in Fairfield, Connecticut, and Merrimack, based in North Andover, Massachusetts, compete as independents in Division I’s second tier, the Championship Subdivision. Both competed in the Northeast Conference through last season, before deciding to join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The MAAC does not sponsor football.

