Foot injury could keep Jimmy Garoppolo out of Raiders practices until July

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions during an NFL football news conference, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The new Raiders quarterback is not taking part in organized team activities because of a lingering foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday, May 25, 2023, that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not taking part in organized team activities as he continues to recover from a broken left foot. Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins. McDaniels said Garoppolo is one of a number of players being held out of OTAs. Garoppolo sustained the injury late last season, but said after signing with the Raiders in March that he wasn’t concerned about being available.

