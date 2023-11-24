Fontleroy, Edwards lead No. 14 Baylor women to 124-44 win over McNeese State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 19 points, Dre’una Edwards had a double-double and No. 14 Baylor hit a school record 17 3-pointers while rolling to a 124-44 win over McNeese State. Four different Bears reached double figures in a quarter and they reached 30 points in each of the last three quarters, scoring 71 points in the second half. Baylor was 17 of 32 from 3-point range, shot 52% overall, had a 68-23 rebounding advantage, 34-8 on the offensive end and turned 30 turnovers into 50 points. Edwards had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. All 13 players scored for the Bears. Boston Berry had 12 points and six rebounds for the Cowgirls.

