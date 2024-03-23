Fontleroy, Baylor pull away from Vanderbilt in first round of women’s NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift Baylor to an 80-63 victory over Vanderbilt in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Fontleroy hit 6 of 12, including four 3-pointers, for the fifth-seeded Bears (25-7), who broke open a close game at halftime with a dominating third quarter in winning for the seventh time in their past eight games. Iyana Moore led the 12th-seeded Commodores (23-10) with 15 points, but made just 3 of 14 from the floor.

