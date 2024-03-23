Fontleroy, Baylor pull away from Vanderbilt in first round of women’s NCAA Tournament

By JIMMY ROBERTSON The Associated Press
Baylor's Jada Walker drives by Vanderbilt's Khamil Pierre during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert Simmons]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift Baylor to an 80-63 victory over Vanderbilt in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Fontleroy hit 6 of 12, including four 3-pointers, for the fifth-seeded Bears (25-7), who broke open a close game at halftime with a dominating third quarter in winning for the seventh time in their past eight games. Iyana Moore led the 12th-seeded Commodores (23-10) with 15 points, but made just 3 of 14 from the floor.

