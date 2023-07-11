Following in mother’s footsteps was reason Paolo Banchero picked USA Basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero saw the picture every day at his family home. It was a team photo of a USA Basketball squad from the 1990s, one that included his mother. Red, white and blue seeds were planted. And in the end, that picture was the biggest factor in why he’ll be playing for USA Basketball this summer and likely beyond. The reigning NBA rookie of the year from the Orlando Magic is one of 12 players picked to play for the U.S. in this summer’s Basketball World Cup. The Americans start camp in Las Vegas in early August and then start the tournament in the Philippines on Aug. 25.

