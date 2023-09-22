Foligno is impressed with Bedard and ready to help lead the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Through two days of training camp, it looks as if Nick Foligno is well on his way to becoming one of the most popular players with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was among several veterans acquired by the team in the offseason to add more leadership to the locker room and help with the development of some of its young players, namely No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard. Foligno texted and called Bedard over the summer, and the veteran had the rookie over to his home.

