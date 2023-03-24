Folarin Balogun travels to Florida, meets with US team

Folarin Balogun traveled from Europe and met with U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson as the Americans try to persuade the 21-year-old midfielder to commit to their national team over England and Nigeria. The U.S. trained in Orlando, Florida, this week ahead of Friday night’s CONCACAF Nations League match at Grenada. Hudson says, “It’s been an opportunity for us just to share about our program and who we are and what we do.” Balogun has 17 league goals for Reims this season during a loan from Arsenal, tied for third in Ligue 1 scoring.

