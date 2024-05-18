Fog delayed PGA Championship at Valhalla, where the cut is 1-under 141

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Once the rain cleared out, fog moved in at the PGA Championship. Thick fog covered Valhalla on Saturday morning. That caused a two-hour delay before the second round resumed. It forced tournament organizers to send players off in groups of threes on both nines for the third round. Xander Schauffele had a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa after 36 holes, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler three shots back as he tries to clear his head after being arrested Friday morning. The cut was 1-under 141, a PGA Championship record low score for the weekend.

