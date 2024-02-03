Fofana marks home debut with two goals for Burnley in 2-2 draw with Fulham

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Substitute David Datro Fofana has marked his home debut with two goals as his stoppage-time equalizer earned Burnley a Premier League point in a 2-2 draw against Fulham. Fulham is without an away victory since the opening day of the season but appeared to be cruising after goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz saw the Cottagers lead 2-0 inside 21 minutes. But on-loan Chelsea striker Fofana, on as a substitute just after the hour, got Fulham back into the game with a 71st-minute header before bundling in the leveler in the first minute of stoppage time.

