Foegele scores twice and Kings beat winless Sharks 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings won their home opener 3-2 over San Jose to keep the Sharks winless. The Kings jumped all over the Sharks with all three goals in a span of 7:05 in the first period. Jordan Spence also had a goal. Foegele was brought in to add some toughness and grit to Los Angeles’ middle six, and he showed those traits when positioning himself around the net to pick up his two goals. David Rittich made 24 saves. Mikael Granlund had a pair of power-play goals for the Sharks.

