Foegele, Kings rally to beat Stars 3-2 for fourth straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warren Foegele scored on a wraparound early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Joel Edmundson also scored, and David Rittich made 26 saves as the Kings got their fourth straight win after falling behind 2-0 midway through the first period.

Los Angeles had success attacking Stars goalie Jake Oettinger from close range in the last two periods, and Foegele capitalized with his seventh goal to take the lead 2:22 into the third.

Wyatt Johnston had a power-play goal, Mason Marchment also scored, but the Stars had their three-game win streak snapped. Oettinger made 15 saves.

Stars: Tyler Seguin will miss four to six months because of hip surgery. Seguin, who was third on the team with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists), will have an impingement and torn labrum in his left hip repaired during the procedure on Thursday.

Kings: Veteran forward Trevor Lewis, one of the last holdovers from the Stanley Cup-winning teams of 2012 and 2014, will miss four to six weeks because of a lower-body injury. Los Angeles played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Lewis’ absence.

Jeannot sparked the comeback by attacking his own rebound after it caromed off the boards and putting it in at the near post, cutting Los Angeles’ deficit to 2-1 early in the second period.

The Kings have found ways to fight back from deficits, improving to 6-6-0 when allowing the first goal and 2-4-0 when trailing after one period.

The Stars visit Vegas on Friday, and the Kings host Minnesota on Saturday.

