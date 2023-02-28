Foden stars as Man City advances in FA Cup; Leicester upset

Phil Foden was in danger of becoming one of the forgotten players at Manchester City this season but maybe not anymore. The England winger is over his injury problems, back in favor with City manager Pep Guardiola and is repaying the faith with goals. Foden scored in each half in City’s 3-0 win at second-tier Bristol City in the FA Cup to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Kevin De Bruyne netted the other goal at Ashton Gate as City stayed on course in a competition the team last won in 2019. Leicester was beaten 2-1 by second-tier Blackburn while Premier League teams Fulham and Brighton also advanced.

