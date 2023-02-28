Foden stars as Man City advances in FA Cup; Leicester upset

Phil Foden was in danger of becoming one of the forgotten players at Manchester City this season but maybe not anymore. The England winger is over his injury problems, back in favor with City manager Pep Guardiola and is repaying the faith with goals. Foden scored in each half in City’s 3-0 win at second-tier Bristol City in the FA Cup to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Kevin De Bruyne netted the other goal at Ashton Gate as City stayed on course in a competition the team last won in 2019. Leicester was beaten 2-1 by second-tier Blackburn while Premier League teams Fulham and Brighton also advanced.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol, England, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, scores his side's third goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol, England, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Blackburn Rovers players celebrate their victory at the the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
