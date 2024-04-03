Foden scores a hat trick as Man City routs Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Phil Foden scored a stunning hat trick as Manchester City routed Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League. The England international’s treble fired City to within a point of first-place Arsenal and level with Liverpool in second. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne had been left out of Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup but Foden proved the inspiration at Etihad Stadium and took his total to 21 goals this season. He struck just before halftime and then twice after the break as City extended its unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.