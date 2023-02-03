Foden ready to return for Man City, Stones out 1 month

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says midfielder Phil Foden is set to return from a foot injury but defender John Stones will be sidelined for up to a month because of a hamstring problem. Foden will be in contention to play Sunday when second-place City travels to Tottenham. The England playmaker sustained the injury during City’s 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Jan. 14. Guardiola estimates center back Stones will be out three weeks to one month. Stones hurt his hamstring in the first half of last Friday’s FA Cup win over Arsenal.

