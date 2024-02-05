Foden hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Phil Foden has scored a hat trick as Manchester City came from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 and move two points behind Liverpool in a congested English Premier League summit. Foden led City’s recovery after Neal Maupay’s 21st-minute goal against the run of play for Brentford. The England midfielder equalized in first-half stoppage time, headed home the go-ahead goal in the 53rd and completed his hat trick in the 70th. That’s five league wins in a row for City since Dec. 27. Erling Haaland made his first start after a nearly two-month injury absence. City has a game in hand over Liverpool and third-placed Arsenal with only two points separating the top three.

