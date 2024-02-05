Foden hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, celebrates eith Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Phil Foden has scored a hat trick as Manchester City came from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 and move two points behind Liverpool in a congested English Premier League summit. Foden led City’s recovery after Neal Maupay’s 21st-minute goal against the run of play for Brentford. The England midfielder equalized in first-half stoppage time, headed home the go-ahead goal in the 53rd and completed his hat trick in the 70th. That’s five league wins in a row for City since Dec. 27. Erling Haaland made his first start after a nearly two-month injury absence. City has a game in hand over Liverpool and third-placed Arsenal with only two points separating the top three.

