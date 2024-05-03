Foden and Shaw win Footballer of the Year awards as Man City makes it a double for individual prizes

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City forward Phil Foden has been voted Footballer of the Year in England. Foden’s award comes after an outstanding season with 16 Premier League goals so far for the defending champion. He has also provided 10 assists in all competitions for City. And City made it a double for individual prizes with Khadija “Bunny” Shaw taking the women’s award. Foden received 42% of the votes to beat second-place Declan Rice from Arsenal and City teammate Rodri in third. Shaw is the second City player to win the women’s award. Nikita Parris won in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.