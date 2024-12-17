Focused, surging Bucs have solid track record of finishing strong under Bowles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in a self-declared playoff mode for a month now.

Coach Todd Bowles reiterated Monday that it’s not a gimmick to motivate his players, but rather a mindset necessary to save a season that was on the verge of slipping away during a stretch in which the team lost five of six games following a promising 3-1 start that included impressive wins over the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

Four consecutive victories later, the Bucs (8-6) not only are back to the top of the NFC South, but in a position to control their own destiny as they chase a fourth straight division title and NFC-high fifth postseason berth in a row.

“It really wasn’t a button to push. I mean, it was for real. We meant every word we said. It was playoff time. It was one or two games, we’re out (of the playoff race),” Bowles said. “We understand we have to run the table and take it game by game. Those guys understood that, especially the ones that were here last year.”

The Bucs also closed strong in 2023, winning five of six down the stretch to repeat as division champions after dropping six of seven games in October and November.

Tampa Bay improved to 8-1 in December/January regular-season games going back to last winter. They’re 20-5 in such games since 2020, the first of Tom Brady’s three seasons with the Bucs — the only NFC team that’s made the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

“You pick and choose as a coach, (once) you get a feel for your team, what do you need to say, how you need to say it, how you need to say it to whom, and we kind of go from there as a staff,” Bowles said.

With three games remaining, quarterback Baker Mayfield stressed this is not the time to lose the sense of urgency that’s driven the team since its Week 11 bye.

“The playoffs are down the road for us,” Mayfield said after Sunday’s win. “We still have to take it one game at a time.”

What’s working

The offense has been one of the most productive in the league during the surge that has Tampa Bay back in the playoff picture. Mayfield threw for four touchdowns, and the Bucs gained 506 yards — their second-highest total of the season — against the Chargers. They’ve topped 400 yards, including 150-plus on the ground — four consecutive games. They’ve gained more than 400 yards a league-leading eight times and are one of just three clubs that have multiple 500-yard outings.

What needs help

Since returning from their bye, the Bucs have done a better job of minimizing damage from mistakes. They turned the ball over twice and trailed the Chargers 17-13 at halftime, but shrugged off the miscues to play a dominant second half.

“We’ve matured,” Bowles said. “That happened the first half of the season, we didn’t react so well. Now we react very well to it, and we don’t let it stop us from what we’re trying to do.”

Stock up

Despite injuries, the defense has been much improved the past month. Since the bye, the Bucs have allowed a league-low 15 points per game in defeating the Chargers, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Stock down

There are still questions about whether the team has a reliable punter. Rookie Jack Browning, the third punter the team has had this season, was promoted from the practice squad to face the Chargers after struggling in his NFL debut the previous week. The offense ensured the struggles didn’t continue Sunday as the Bucs scored on nine of 12 possessions and did not punt.

Injuries

Safety Antoine Winfield (knee) sat out against the Chargers and likely will be sidelined at least one more game. The status of linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle) and safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), who were also inactive against the Chargers, will be evaluated as the week progresses.

Key numbers

32, 162. With four TD passes in his 100th start, Mayfield increased his season total to a career-high 32. He increased his career total to 162 and is one of just six quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft with 150-plus TD passes through their first 100 starts. The others are Peyton Manning (178), Mathew Stafford (178), Andrew Luck (171), Carson Palmer (160) and Jared Goff (155).

Next up

Travel to Dallas for final road game of the season, then finish up at home against NFC South rivals Carolina and New Orleans. The Bucs are 5-2 on the road compared to 3-4 at home.

