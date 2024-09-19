Focus on QB Andy Dalton as Panthers visit the Raiders looking for first win of the season

The Carolina Panthers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Carolina is 0-2 and Las Vegas is 1-1. The Raiders are favored by 5 1/2 points. Andy Dalton will start in place of the benched Bryce Young for the Panthers. Young was drafted No. 1 overall last year. The Raiders need to try to get their running game going. Zamir White has rushed for 68 yards through two games behind a struggling offensive line.

