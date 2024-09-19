Focus on QB Andy Dalton as Panthers visit the Raiders looking for first win of the season

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates after making an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

The Carolina Panthers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Carolina is 0-2 and Las Vegas is 1-1. The Raiders are favored by 5 1/2 points. Andy Dalton will start in place of the benched Bryce Young for the Panthers. Young was drafted No. 1 overall last year. The Raiders need to try to get their running game going. Zamir White has rushed for 68 yards through two games behind a struggling offensive line.

