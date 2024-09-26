Focus is on both Watson, Minshew when the Browns visit the Raiders

The Cleveland Browns visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. BetMGM Sportsbook lists the Raiders as 2-point favorites. The pressure is on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to begin to live up to the expectations of his $230 million contract. Gardner Minshew is the Raiders starting quarterback for now, but needs to play well to secure that spot. Both teams are coming off losses and also dealing with significant injuries.

