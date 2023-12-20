Focus falls on Sabres coach Don Granato after Buffalo is embarrassed in 9-4 loss to Columbus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The focus of blame in Buffalo is falling on coach Don Granato after the floundering Sabres were left embarrassed in a 9-4 loss to Columbus. The few fans left in the arena began chanting “Fire Donnie” during an outing in which Buffalo allowed seven goals in less than 22 minutes. The loss marked a new low point in a season the Sabres have won consecutive games just once and are in jeopardy of extending their NHL-record playoff drought to a 13th season.

