Flying in Champions League, Borussia Dortmund suffers another Bundesliga setback

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has suffered another Bundesliga setback as it was held at Augsburg to 1-1 just days after topping a Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle. Ermedin Demirović held off Nico Schlotterbeck’s challenge to fire Augsburg into a 23rd-minute lead. Donyell Malen played a one-two with Niclas Füllkrug to equalize in the 35th. It’s Dortmund’s third straight Bundesliga game without a win. It risks falling 13 points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen if Leverkusen beats Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Sunday.

