Flying Fiji lifts everyone’s hopes at Rugby World Cup. Eyes now on big Ireland-South Africa showdown

Every World Cup needs an underdog story and the Pacific island of Fiji is warming hearts at rugby’s showpiece. The flying Fijians beat two-time champion Australia on Sunday for the first time in 69 years and for the first time at the Rugby World Cup to send a ripple of joy through the tournament. That result was refreshing with most outsiders getting a predictable pounding from the big dogs in the first week-and-a-bit of action in France. All eyes now are on a titanic meeting between top-ranked Ireland and defending champion South Africa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.